Brokerages Set AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target at $117.67

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $4,319,306.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,371 shares of company stock worth $16,178,429 in the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.08. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.17.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.