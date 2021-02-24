Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report $250.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.21 million and the lowest is $247.94 million. PRA Group reported sales of $269.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.02 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Group.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 287,797 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.33. 8,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.51.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

