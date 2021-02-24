Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 5,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $254.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

