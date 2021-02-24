Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $994.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $994.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $988.12 million to $1.00 billion. Prologis posted sales of $878.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after acquiring an additional 329,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

