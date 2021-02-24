Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,027,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 679,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

