Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of -551.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

