Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

BMY stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 621,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

