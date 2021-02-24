Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.89 ($70.46).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €64.84 ($76.28) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.35 and its 200-day moving average is €59.89.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

