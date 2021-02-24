Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.89 ($70.46).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €64.84 ($76.28) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.35 and its 200-day moving average is €59.89.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.