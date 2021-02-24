Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $5.95. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 2,014 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $150.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,585.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 381,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 272,294 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 706.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

