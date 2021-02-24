Bp Plc Trims Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

