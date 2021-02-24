Bp Plc Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 5,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.82.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $339.11 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.26 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

