Bp Plc Sells 14,855 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.03. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.