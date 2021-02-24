Bp Plc Has $687,000 Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in UDR were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in UDR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,419,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,563,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 88,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of UDR opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

