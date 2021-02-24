Bp Plc Has $664,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,328 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after buying an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,542,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

