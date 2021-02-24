Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$250.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.
TSE BYD.UN opened at C$202.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.30. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$106.75 and a 52-week high of C$209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile
