Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$250.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

TSE BYD.UN opened at C$202.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.30. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$106.75 and a 52-week high of C$209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

