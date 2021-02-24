Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.80

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 92442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

