BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.17. BOTS shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 55,049,800 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI)

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

