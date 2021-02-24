Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

BLX opened at C$42.10 on Wednesday. Boralex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,358.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James lowered Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$46.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.69.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

