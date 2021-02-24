Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.75

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $62.71, with a volume of 10233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,222 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

