Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.75

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $62.71, with a volume of 10233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.
A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,222 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
