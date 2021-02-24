Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BCC traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

