Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

