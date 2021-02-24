BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 243,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,355. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

