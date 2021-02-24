BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:ZWU traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,968. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.13.

