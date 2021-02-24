BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL.AX) (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL.AX) (ASX:BSL) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$9.95.

In other BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL.AX) news, insider Mark Vassella 252,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. Also, insider John Bevan 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

