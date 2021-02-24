bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 49930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 24.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

