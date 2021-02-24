Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Elizabeth A. Smith Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BLMN opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

