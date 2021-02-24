Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,408 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,175,000 after buying an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,825,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

OMC opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $76.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.