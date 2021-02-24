Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 7,651 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 616.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

