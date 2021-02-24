Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $5,081,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 178,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

