Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $511,715,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

