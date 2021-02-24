Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 231.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,810 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

UL opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

