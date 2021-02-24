Blair William & Co. IL Buys 206,379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 250.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,379 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

