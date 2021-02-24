Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $316.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

