BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $720.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

