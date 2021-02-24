BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Ensign Group worth $573,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,523,000 after buying an additional 409,192 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Ensign Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,151 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Ensign Group by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,298,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,833,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,863 shares of company stock worth $9,240,176. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

