BlackRock Inc. Purchases 139,108 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.47% of Stamps.com worth $553,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.24.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,276 in the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

