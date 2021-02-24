BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,761 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.32% of Denali Therapeutics worth $534,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 324,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 224,327 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,408.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.