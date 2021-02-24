BlackRock Inc. Has $525.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $525,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.