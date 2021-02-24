BlackRock Inc. Buys 185,036 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of CoreSite Realty worth $511,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

