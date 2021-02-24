BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.73. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

In other news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares in the company, valued at $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

