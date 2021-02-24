BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.