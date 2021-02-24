BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.