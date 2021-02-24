Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $664.95

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $664.95 and last traded at $664.95, with a volume of 71 shares. The stock had previously closed at $664.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

