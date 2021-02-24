Binance Coin (BNB) Hits One Day Volume of $8.83 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $37.55 billion and $8.83 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $243.00 or 0.00482706 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00070659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00081894 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.03 or 0.00522501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00179236 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

