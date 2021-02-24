Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.