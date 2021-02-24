BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $63.69, with a volume of 163114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

