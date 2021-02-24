Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -332.04 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average of $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $1,388,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,212 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,081. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

