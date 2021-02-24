Berkeley Lights (BLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BLI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $113.53.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.