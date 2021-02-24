Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
REPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Shares of REPYY stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
