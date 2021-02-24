Beetle Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,808.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $188,457.37 and $1,808.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 256,433,269 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.